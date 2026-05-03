Dannielynn Birkhead Rocks 'Crazy & Cool' New Style at the Kentucky Derby

Dannielynn Birkhead, the daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith, continued to show off her fun new Goth-chic look while making the scene at the 2026 Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

The 19-year-old beauty, who a day before showed off her new two-toned 'do at the Barnstable-Brown Gala, looked so chic in a floral dress by Mac Duggal.

Like her hair, her entire look was in black-and-white, including her fun fascinator.

Her dad, Larry Birkhead, complemented Dannielynn, wearing a white suit and black shirt.

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Larry told People that Dannielynn had "a million" ideas about their looks, while Dannielynn told the outlet of her hair, "It's probably going to be cool and crazy for the rest of my life until I'm like 80 or something... I got a lot of compliments on my hair, and it made me happy because I don't mean to offend anyone, but a lot of people are kind of boring."

She said she was surprised people have reacted to her new look so favorably.

The whole weekend is an annual tradition for the dad-daughter team. This year, one highlight was when the legendary Patti LaBelle called Larry up onstage with her at the Barnstable-Brown Gala to show off some of his moves!

Dannielynn was playfully unimpressed!