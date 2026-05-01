The Year of Anne Hathaway Is in Full Swing with 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

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The wait is over for “The Devil Wears Prada 2”! Twenty years after Anne Hathaway first introduced us to Andy Sachs in the original film, she, Meryl Streep, and the gang are back in the highly anticipated sequel.

It’s set to be a box office smash, and it’s only one of five flicks starring Anne that are making 2026 her year!

“Extra” spoke with the star at the “Devil Wears Prada 2” premiere and she shared, “Three years of work is being sent out into the world in a six-month window and so I'm just going to try to have the best time.”

She went on to tease, "And hopefully you guys don't get too sick of me, but I won't blame you if you do. I get it. I really do."

Variety's Chief Awards Editor Clayton Davis says this has the "potential to be a defining chapter of her career.”

In the psychological thriller "Mother Mary," out now, Anne’s character reunites with her fashion designer friend and plays of all things a pop star.

Coming up, she’s starring “The Odyssey” alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Matt Damon in theaters July 17.

Davis said, “Anne Hathaway is jumping into big classical storytelling. This is something that she has done very well throughout her career. She commands the screen. She knows how to get the job done.”

Her next two movies include the sci-fi mystery thriller "End of Oak Street” out in August and “Verity,” which is a Colleen Hoover adaptation co-starring Dakota Johnson coming to theaters in October.