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Sydney Sweeney, 28, is putting her love for Scooter Braun, 44, on display!

The actress just hard launched their relationship with a loved-up Instagram post of the couple at Stagecoach.

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She included the caption, “Cowboy kind of weekend ♥️.”

The pics included Sweeney and Braun posing together as he holds her leg, another of him picking her up, and yet another of her on his shoulders during a set.

Instagram

The stars also posed in a photo booth and sang together at her SYRN Saloon pop up, which featured celebrity karaoke.

Sydney and Scooter appeared to have a blast with friends, including famous faces Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Just weeks ago, Scooter posted a black-and-white photo of him and Sydney on his Instagram Stories.

The pair reportedly started dating after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding in September.