Celebrity News May 01, 2026
Sydney Sweeney Hard Launches Scooter Braun Relationship
Sydney Sweeney, 28, is putting her love for Scooter Braun, 44, on display!
The actress just hard launched their relationship with a loved-up Instagram post of the couple at Stagecoach.
She included the caption, “Cowboy kind of weekend ♥️.”
The pics included Sweeney and Braun posing together as he holds her leg, another of him picking her up, and yet another of her on his shoulders during a set.
The stars also posed in a photo booth and sang together at her SYRN Saloon pop up, which featured celebrity karaoke.
Sydney and Scooter appeared to have a blast with friends, including famous faces Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.
Just weeks ago, Scooter posted a black-and-white photo of him and Sydney on his Instagram Stories.
Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun’s PDA-Filled DateView Story
The pair reportedly started dating after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding in September.
Sydney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino, but they split in March 2025. Scooter was married to Yael Cohen from 2014-2021. They divorced in 2022. They share three children.