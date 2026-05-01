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North West is following in her dad Kanye West’s footsteps and officially entering the music scene!

North has just dropped her debut EP “N0rth4evr,” which includes six tracks.

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The EP has some punk-rock and rap influences, including Playboy Carti.

Her opening song “H0w Sh0uld ! F33l” samples Meg & Dia’s 2006 song “Monster.”

In her song “Woah,” North opens up about being a celebrity kid, saying she’s been "signing autographs since elementary.”

Since she was born into fame, she emphasized, “I never had a choice.”

West dropped the music video for the title track "N0rth4evr," directed by Ty Akimoto and Mack Ishida. Watch below!

North’s mom Kim Kardashian celebrated the big day by posting about the album on her Instagram Story with blue heart emojis.

North’s uncle Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance on his Instagram with a screenshot of her EP in his Stories.

West will be celebrating her EP at a special pop-up experience at Complex L.A.

Months ago, North dropped her song "Piercing on My Hand,” which was a clapback at the criticism over her body piercings.

She rapped, "Piercing on my hand, the other for them bands / No friendship if you do not understand / Shopping in Japan, that’s where I always am / Went to school for two days, then I got banned.”