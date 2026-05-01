Getty Images

Larsa Pippen, 51, and Jeff Coby, 32, have gone their separate ways, TMZ reports.

Sources tell the site that the “Real Housewives of Miami” star and the pro basketball player split about a month ago.

The insiders said the relationship had run its course and that they are no longer in touch.

A source for Pippen also confirmed the news to People magazine, saying, "Yes, they’re broken up. She decided to move in a different direction.”

Coby celebrated the couple’s one-year anniversary in January with a post highlighting their time together. It has since been deleted.

Larsa and Jeff first sparked romance rumors at Marysol Patton’s birthday in early 2025.

Months later they made their red carpet debut at the “Accountant 2” premiere in L.A. in April 2025.

The couple gushed over each other in June when they both appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

She called Jeff her “twin” and confirmed they had been dating for “about seven months."

Coby shared at the time, “She’s just one of the best humans I’ve ever met in my life. And she’s so sweet, intelligent, caring — what’s there not to love about her?”

Later in the summer, Pippen hinted things were getting serious. She told People magazine, “He’s been asking me what shaped stones I like."

Larsa also revealed that Jeff had a close relationship with her four children with ex-husband Scottie Pippen.

“They have the best relationship,” she said. “They play board games. They love to hang out. They talk basketball.”