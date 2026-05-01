TikTok

Sophia Umansky, daughter of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, is on the mend after a breast lift.

The 26-year-old took to TikTok to open up about her decision to have the procedure after using the GLP-1 weight loss drug Mounjaro.

In a video posted earlier this week, she said, “I’m getting my boobs done on Tuesday. I’m so excited. I’m going to Dr. [Steven] Teitelbaum for a lift. I’m not getting any implants or anything.”

She went on, “I’ve been on Mounjaro for a little over a year now, and at first I lost a ton of weight very rapidly and then I gained weight back and now I feel like I’m finally starting to balance out at, like, a perfect medium."

Umansky explained, “As a result of my weight fluctuating, my girls are just not sitting where I want them to be sitting. They are, like, hanging real low and I want them to be, like, up.”

She said her doctor had suggested a possible fat transfer for volume.

"I don’t know how high up you can make them sit without getting implants, so we’ll see what we can do,” she said. "He did talk about the possibility of taking fat out of my hips and putting it at the top of my boobs for volume.”

Sophia confessed she was a little nervous about pain stemming from the fat removal but otherwise expecting a “pretty easy recovery.”

After the procedure, Sophia shared a video of herself with her mom as she prepped for the surgery as well as a montage video of selfie clips leading up to and after the surgery showing she was doing okay.

The influencer has experienced some backlash over going on Mounjaro, but previously told People magazine, "People who are telling me that I don't need to be on it, they don't know what they're talking about. They're not doctors. And I think everyone needs to calm down and live their own lives.”

She said her mother Kyle wasn’t initially on board, but is now.

"I am 25 years old, so I'm an adult, I can do what I want," Umansky said. "And of course we have guidance from our mom, and she wasn't saying, like, 'Oh, you should be on this medication.' Definitely not saying that. I think she was definitely trying to veer me away from getting on this medication, but once I spoke to doctors and she saw that that's the path I wanted to take, she was very supportive."

Her weight-loss journey hasn’t been all smooth sailing. In May 2025 she revealed she was experiencing hair loss.

Umansky explained on TikTok, “I don’t think it is a direct result of the medication, I think it is a direct result of rapid weight loss because of the medication and not eating enough vitamins, protein, all that kind of stuff.”