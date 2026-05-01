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Dannielynn Birkhead, the 19-year-old daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith, was rocking a totally new 'do at this year's Barnstable-Brown Gala!

In photos posted to Instagram by Larry, Dannielynn looked so sophisticated in a short, two-tone cut, black tips framing her doll-like face. She really is the spitting image of both parents!

To complement what Dad called the "Goth-rock" cut, Dannielynn wore a strapless black gown by Punk Rave, a Goth retailer.

Larry wrote, "Another year another Barnstable-Brown Gala for the Kentucky Derby weekend."

Looking sharp in an all-black suit with glittering lightning bolts on the lapels, Larry noted, "She insisted I get in on the theme with my Phillipp Plein jacket. Looking forward to a great time for a great cause.

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Called one of the best parties in the world, the annual gala — hosted by sisters Cyb Barnstable and Patricia Barnstable-Brown at Patricia's hilltop Louisville, Kentucky, mansion — boasted lots of celebs this year, including Patti LaBelle; Lance Bass and Joey Fatone of *NSYNC fame; Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys; Luis Fonsi; Chaka Khan; Tanya Tucker; Nate Smith, T.I.; and Doug E. Fresh.