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Celebrity News May 01, 2026

Dannielynn Birkhead Shows Off Major Hair Transformation!

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Dannielynn & her dad making the scene at the gala ahead of this weekend's Kentucky Derby

Dannielynn Birkhead, the 19-year-old daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith, was rocking a totally new 'do at this year's Barnstable-Brown Gala!

In photos posted to Instagram by Larry, Dannielynn looked so sophisticated in a short, two-tone cut, black tips framing her doll-like face. She really is the spitting image of both parents!

To complement what Dad called the "Goth-rock" cut, Dannielynn wore a strapless black gown by Punk Rave, a Goth retailer.

Larry wrote, "Another year another Barnstable-Brown Gala for the Kentucky Derby weekend."

Looking sharp in an all-black suit with glittering lightning bolts on the lapels, Larry noted, "She insisted I get in on the theme with my Phillipp Plein jacket. Looking forward to a great time for a great cause.

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Patricia Barnstable-Brown, who throws the annual gala that bears her name with her sister, poses with Dannielynn and Larry in 2024.

Called one of the best parties in the world, the annual gala — hosted by sisters Cyb Barnstable and Patricia Barnstable-Brown at Patricia's hilltop Louisville, Kentucky, mansion — boasted lots of celebs this year, including Patti LaBelle; Lance Bass and Joey Fatone of *NSYNC fame; Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys; Luis Fonsi; Chaka Khan; Tanya Tucker; Nate Smith, T.I.; and Doug E. Fresh.

Since its 1989 inception, the gala has raised more than $22 million for diabetes treatment and research. Patricia's husband David Brown died of the disease in 2003.

Dannielynn Birkhead Through the Years View Gallery
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