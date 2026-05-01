Celebrity News May 01, 2026
Dannielynn Birkhead Shows Off Major Hair Transformation!
Dannielynn Birkhead, the 19-year-old daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith, was rocking a totally new 'do at this year's Barnstable-Brown Gala!
In photos posted to Instagram by Larry, Dannielynn looked so sophisticated in a short, two-tone cut, black tips framing her doll-like face. She really is the spitting image of both parents!
To complement what Dad called the "Goth-rock" cut, Dannielynn wore a strapless black gown by Punk Rave, a Goth retailer.
Larry wrote, "Another year another Barnstable-Brown Gala for the Kentucky Derby weekend."
Looking sharp in an all-black suit with glittering lightning bolts on the lapels, Larry noted, "She insisted I get in on the theme with my Phillipp Plein jacket. Looking forward to a great time for a great cause.
Called one of the best parties in the world, the annual gala — hosted by sisters Cyb Barnstable and Patricia Barnstable-Brown at Patricia's hilltop Louisville, Kentucky, mansion — boasted lots of celebs this year, including Patti LaBelle; Lance Bass and Joey Fatone of *NSYNC fame; Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys; Luis Fonsi; Chaka Khan; Tanya Tucker; Nate Smith, T.I.; and Doug E. Fresh.
Since its 1989 inception, the gala has raised more than $22 million for diabetes treatment and research. Patricia's husband David Brown died of the disease in 2003.