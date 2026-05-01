Brooke Hogan Reacts to Idea of Hogan Family Reality TV Curse (Exclusive)

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To the world, he was Hulk Hogan, the mega famous wrestler, but to his daughter Brooke, he was simply “Dad."

Just days after the premiere of the new four-part Netflix documentary about her late father’s life, Brooke opened up to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about her father's passing.

She said her brother Nick had kept her in the loop as her father’s health deteriorated, and that she heard about Hulk's death before the news broke.

“We were actually in contact with my brother,” she said.

Hulk and Brooke weren’t speaking at the time he died and she said people have asked “If you knew he was going to die, why didn't you go down?"

She explained, "I already said my piece to my dad. My dad already knew how much I loved him.”

Brooke didn’t attend his funeral, instead she celebrated his life by spending the day at the beach with her 1-year-old twins.

She shared, "It brought me comfort in the sense that I know that that's what my dad would have wanted me to do. But when it came to his death and what he wanted to happen to himself after he died, it was like, ‘Just cremate me and throw me in the ocean. That's all I want. I don't want a big hoopla.’”

Brooke went on, "It might look nice and pretty on the outside and, oh, all these memorials and this and that, but it's really not how any of it should have gone down. He should have still been here to be honest, but you know, you can't undo what's done.”

In the doc, Hulk does go into detail about the massive amount of fentanyl he took during his comeback in 2009.

She said, “People think, ‘Drugs, drugs, drugs, drugs, drugs'… I think there needs to be some clarity around the fentanyl, that that fentanyl phase was long before his death.”

Brooke also clarified that growing up, Hulk was a “huge part of our lives.”

Referencing home movies in the doc, she said, "It was nice to see us as kids. I say I got 18 really good years of my dad being a great dad and them saying he wasn't home enough and I had to share him with the world. My dad was home a lot. He took us to school. He picked us up from school. He made us breakfast, like my dad was a huge part of our lives."

Brooke was also part of the family’s “Hogan Knows Best” reality show, which debuted in 2005 and ran for four seasons.

When Mona asked if Brooke would ever star in her own version of the show, this time featuring her with her husband Steven Olesky and their twins, she said, “Oh, for sure."

Reacting to the documentary’s suggestions about a Hogan family reality TV “curse,” she said, "That's the one thing that I think drove me crazy too on the documentary was like the reality TV curse. I'm like reality TV does not ruin families. Lies, cheating, drugs, things like that ruin families. Reality TV does not ruin families. Reality TV is a blessing.”

Brooke is already back on TV with HGTV’s home renovation competition “Rock the Block.”