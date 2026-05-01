Beyoncé’s Met Gala Slays Through the Years

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After a 10-year absence, Beyoncé is returning to the 2026 Met Gala as a co-chair of the event, where the theme will be Fashion Is Art.

We’re looking back at some of Queen Bey's past slays on those iconic Met steps.

Bey made her debut in 2008 with a pink strapless gown from Armani Privé.

Three years later, Beyoncé wore a black-and-gold embroidered Emilio Pucci dress, which showed off her cleavage.

In 2012, Beyonce wore a sheer gown by Givenchy, which would become her go-to designer at the star-studded event.

The following year, Bey looked like a total badass in another Givenchy look, wearing a grommet-studded belt, gloves, and gold knee-high boots.

At the 2014 Met Gala, Beyonce kept it sheer in a black sparkling Givenchy look, w which included a headpiece.

The following year, Bey turned heads with sequined naked dress by Givenchy, which showed off her curves.