​Zendaya & Tom Holland Share Sweet Moment at His Padel Tournament

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Tom Holland hosted a padel tournament in L.A. on April 29, and Zendaya was there to cheer him on!

The couple — who are reportedly married — was spotted at Tom’s BERO Padel Classic.

In a video posted by The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya smiles as she chats with Tom, who then whispers in her ear.

Zendaya wore a plunging blue-and-white sundress paired with white shoes to the event, while Tom was ready to hit the court in a white T-shirt, gray shorts, white tennis shoes, and a yellow hat.

The video even cuts to Holland playing some padel, a combination of squash and tennis.

The tournament was hosted by Tom’s non-alcoholic beer and lifestyle brand BERO.

Ahead of the event, Holland told USA Today, "I'm someone that is really, really into this idea of community, and padel is such a social sport. You’re very close to your opponents, and you can have a good chat and get to know people on the court. And for me, if we can bring people together and have a good day and celebrate BERO at the same time, it's kind of a perfect recipe.”

The actor has been open about quitting alcohol in 2022, and he told USA Today, "Drinking was something that was ultimately really getting in the way of my professional life.”

Holland added, "Being an actor and living your life on the big stage can be really stressful. And I think that alcohol, for me personally, really compounded that issue. And, since getting rid of the booze and feeling more like myself and waking up clear-headed every day and fresh to start the day, I just feel so much more confident in myself as who I am as a person.”

Tom’s career is going strong and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day” — co-starring Zendaya — hits theaters in July!

As for reports Tom and Zendaya got married, she recently told The New York Times she doesn’t plan to confirm it.

The actress, whose stylist Law Roach claimed they had tied the knot, explained, "I just feel like for me there is a level of a parasocial investment in my personal relationship, which I understand.”

She went on, “I’m aware that I'm a public person and so is he, and I’m also aware that we’ve grown up in front of people and we’ve done movies where we fall in love with each other, so I really do understand that, and I don’t want to dismiss that like, ‘Stay out of my business’ or whatever.”

The “Euphoria” star emphasized, "In a lot of ways, I’m also a very private person and I try my best to be able to have things for myself and for him as well.”

Zendaya understands the interest in their romance, but she’s opted not to share everything.

“We do our best in general to not hide ourselves from the world, but just to, I think, preserve things for ourselves so that we can maintain that joy just within ourselves and our loved ones and our family,” Zendaya continued.

She explained, "I hear it, but I also like my own little boundaries of what I like to bring up and talk about, but then also what I'm also willing to share, you know? I just try to find the balance in the middle there.”

"Extra’s” Terri Seymour recently spoke to Zendaya at "The Drama" L.A. premiere, where she played coy about her real-life secrets.