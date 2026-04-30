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“The Valley” star Jesse Lally is opening up about recent pics of his ex-wife Michelle Saniei holding hands with Dr. Dre.

Saniei, 37 and Dr. Dre, 61, were spotted holding hands on April 25 outside Nobu in L.A.

Lally told TMZ he “did not get a heads up” that Michelle was spending time with the music mogul. He said he saw the images “on social media the same way as everyone else.”

Jesse, who is now dating Lacy Nicole, insisted, "Michelle’s divorced. She’s single, and whatever makes her happy is cool.”

Lally, who shares 6-year-old daughter Isabella with Saniei, he told TMZ, “I hope that she continues to be a great mom to Isabella and has Isabella’s interests at heart.”

Referencing Michelle’s past relationship with Aaron Nosler in 2025, Jesse said, "I don’t think we can deal with the same collateral damage that we dealt with with Aaron and Michelle breaking up,” saying it was “really difficult on all of us.”

He went on, “So I just hope she’s really focused on Isabella right now, because… other than that she can do whatever she wants, you know? She’s single.”

Saniei got flirty with co-star Tom Schwartz while filming Season 3 of “The Valley,” and TMZ asked if Jesse would prefer Michelle date Tom over Dr. Dre.

He replied, “Listen, she can date whoever she wants to date. I thought it was kind of cute and it was kind of funny, the Tom and Michelle aspect of it, but that was never going to happen. We’re all very good friends and stuff like that, but the Dr. Dre thing, didn’t see that one coming!”

Saniei was married to Jesse for seven years. They settled their divorce in October 2025.