Sarah Jessica Parker Hangs with Queen Camilla in NYC

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Queen Camilla found the perfect person to join her for a tour of the New York Public Library… Sarah Jessica Parker!

SJP joined the Queen for a spin around the library with chief librarian Brian Bannon.

During the visit, Camilla also met former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The special day included events hosted by Camilla's literacy charity, the Queen’s Reading Room.

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Vogue reports Parker’s fashion was on point for a royal visit. She wore a white polka-dot minidress that buttoned down the front and featured a scalloped and frilled collar. She paired the look with an animal-print jacket and opted for pink pumps with black detailing.

Camilla wore a bespoke navy Fiona Clare crepe silk dress and matching coat and leather heels. She added a special accessory, too… the Queen Mother’s Britannia brooch.

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The women were even photographed on the library’s staircase, where Parker filmed a pivotal scene in 2008’s “Sex and the City: The Movie.” In the film, SJP runs down the steps in a Vivienne Westwood gown after Big leaves her at the altar.

This time around, there was no high drama!

According to Vogue, Sarah told the press at the event, “Every time you shine a spotlight on reading and the relationship between a reader and a book and how it changes lives and enriches lives and cultivates empathy and curiosity, I’m so grateful. And for Her Majesty, it means a great deal.”