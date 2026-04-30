Kylie Jenner’s Most Glamorous Met Gala Moments

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Kylie Jenner has become a high-fashion fixture at the Met Gala!

Ahead of the 2026 event, we’re looking back at her head-turning looks — remember the year she rocked purple hair?

Jenner made her debut at the 2016 Met Gala, opting for a silver Balmain dress, which fit with the futuristic theme that year.

The following year, Kylie wore a Versace mesh gown, which was adorned with fans, jewels, and beads.

In 2018, Jenner showed off her post-baby body in a black Alexander Wang gown, just three months after welcoming daughter Stormi with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

For the 2019 affair, Jenner turned heads with purple hair and matching Versace mesh gown, which feathering at the bottom.

The 2022 event had Kylie going bridal with a white gown, veil and backwards cap! It was a tribute to the late Virgil Abloom.

The following year, Jenner honored Karl Lagerfeld with a red cut-out gown by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier.

In 2024, Kylie was angelic in a satin gown by Oscar de la Rentals Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. The gown also featured a cone-style bra, similar to Madonna’s look in the ‘80s.