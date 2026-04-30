Kyle Richards’ Possible Divorce Takes Center Stage in ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Part 2

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Get ready for drama with a capital D on part 2 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 15 reunion!

Kyle Richards’ possible divorce from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky takes center stage.

In a sneak peek for part two of the show’s season 15 reunion, Richards is asked by Dorit Kemsley, "Do you think you're waiting for him to come back?”

Kyle had a moment of hesitation before answering, "No, I think it's just not knowing what you want and I like the way it is. The way we can have dinner and he goes to his room, I go to my room. We wake up, have coffee in the morning, talk about what we're gonna do, we go skiing."

While Kyle is sharing her two cents of the relationship, Rachel Zoe is caught on mic letting Kyle’s sister Kathy know what she’s seen in the 90210 streets.

Rachel told Kathy, “He lives a totally different life… I see him like three times a week. I see him everywhere.”

Kyle and Mauricio separated in 2023 and their eye popping wealth becomes a hot topic on the reunion.

If Kyle chooses to file for divorce, will she ask for half of his company The Agency?

She told Andy Cohen, "Well, it's mine. Half of it's mine.”

Kyle’s response got quite the response from Kathy, who asked, "Does he realize that?”

The Agency has sold $5 billion in luxury Southern California properties.

They are reportedly worth between $100-200 million, thanks for the business which was built during their 30-year marriage.

Years ago, “Extra” spoke with Kyle about the possibility of getting divorced. She said, “I would assume, but I just take it a day at a time."

Daryn Carp, Bravo boss Andy Cohen’s protege and the host of “After the Edit with Daryn Carp” podcast, is spilling all the reunion tea with us.

According to Daryn, the focus is on Dorit and Kyle who were “strong friends” but are now strained.