Keeping Up with Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala: All Her Looks

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Ahead of the 2026 Met Gala, we’re looking back at Kim Kardashian’s past looks — from the year she was pregnant with daughter North West to wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress to fully covering her face in Balenciaga and more!

In 2013, Kardashian made her debut at the Met Gala while pregnant. At the time, she showed off her baby bump in a floral gown by Givenchy.

The following year, Kim was all glammed up in a navy blue satin Lanvin gown designed by Alber Elbaz.

In 2015, Kardashian showed off her assets in a see-through Roberto Cavalli gown inspired by Cher!

The next year, Kim opted up for some shine with a silver Balmain look.

For the 2017 Met Gala, Kardashian was a vision in white wearing an off-the-shoulder gown by Vivienne Westwood.

Kim looked like the modern-day Cleopatra at the 2018 Met Gala, to which she wore a Versace dress.

In 2019, Kardashian had cameras flashing in a dress by Thierry Mugler, which was his first design in 20 years.

Two years later, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kim hid her face and entire body under black Balenciaga.

In 2022, Kardashian opted for Marilyn Manroe’s iconic Jean-Louis dress, which the Hollywood icon wore at John F. Kennedy’s birthday celebration in 1962.

The following year, Kim kept it pearly with a Schiaparelli gown by Daniel Roseberry. The pearls were in honor of the late Karl Lagerfeld.

For the 2024 event, Kardashian went with a sheer gray Margiela by John Galliano dress, which included leaves and floral accents.