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“Pretty Little Liars” star Janel Parrish and her husband Chris Long are officially ending their marriage.

TMZ reports Janel and Chris have both filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

According to the joint filing, Parrish and Long have come to an agreement on spousal support, division of property, legal fees, and the separation date.

Since they have no kids together, the divorce would be less complicated with no child support or custody to be considered.

The news comes weeks after it was reported that they had been separated for a several months.

Earlier this month, Parrish confirmed the split on Instagram. She wrote, "Thank you all for the incredibly kind and supportive messages, they’ve truly meant the world. After 10 beautiful years together, including seven years of marriage, Chris and I made the difficult decision to end our marriage.”

"There is still so much love and respect between us, and I’m deeply grateful for everything we built together,” Janel went on. "This chapter of my life, and Chris, will always mean so much to me. Thank you all again for the messages of love and support.”

Amid the divorce, Janel is now dating “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Sasha Farber.

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Over the weekend, Sasha hard launched their relationship, posting pics of Janel kissing his cheek.