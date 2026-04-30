How Luke Bryan & Jason Aldean Went from Small-Town Georgia Pals to Superstars (Exclusive)

Matthew Paskert

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis headed to Georgia for an exclusive with Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean as they launch their co-headlining tour Double Down.

They’re both small-town Georgia boys who grew up near each there and became big country stars and best buddies along the way.

Luke shared, “When we left Georgia and moved to Nashville we never imagined it would turn into this.”

Jason added, “The fact that my career has done what it’s done over 20 years is insane.”

Aldean just released his 12th studio album, “Songs About Us.” Pointing to Bryan he said, “This guy is on the title track.”

Luke teased, “He hired me to be a part of the PR team, so go out there and purchase ‘Songs About Us' featuring yours truly with him… go get it.”

And they just teamed up for a concert at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Luke called it “surreal” while Jason agreed, “Same… my mom was a single parent for the most part and we couldn’t really afford tickets to come here.”

In 2013, Bryan opened for Aldean at the venue and Luke recalled a funny story from that time period.

Luke shared, “It was at that first show that I gifted Jason the greatest gift of all time. I bought I’m a 1970 red Ford Bronco.”

Jason told him, “It was a 1975 and didn’t run.”

Luke laughed adding, “It never ran, so I think I paid $18 grand for it… and he spent $42,000!”

Jason interjected, “After, I gave him a brand-new bass boat!”

Fans can catch the Double Down tour in Missoula, Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 1, Petco Park in San Diego on August 16, Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on August 20, and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on December 11.