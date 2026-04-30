‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Cast Talks Lance Barber’s Return: ‘Just Like Family’

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“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” is all new tonight, and stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment are giving us a preview of an episode sure to stir up a few tears.

The show is a spin-off of “Young Sheldon,” which ended in 2024. One of the saddest moments was the death of Georgie’s dad George Cooper Sr. played by Lance Barber.

Now, he’s back and Emily explained, “I think our writers do a really great job of incorporating him even though he's passed… whether you're talking to him or dreaming about him or he's haunting you, there's a way to include him so he feels like part of our cast.”

Osment continued, “Anytime Lance comes back there is always emotion there.”

Montana added, “I'm glad they're keeping him alive a little bit.”

Lance’s TV daughter Raegan Revord is glad, too. We spoke with Raegan and Lance, and she joked, “The dead guys back,” adding, “We missed you so much!”

Lance told her, “Isn't that sweet! They are always so sweet to me! They are always so welcoming it’s nice to be back! Just like family.”

Barber also spoke about Georgie’s grief, saying, "I think the fact that I'm here is that he's appropriately struggling as anyone would with that kind of loss. It is nice to see they are playing with that because that's how it would be.”

Montana said he thought George would be “proud” of Georgie.

“I think he'd be proud of him,” Jordan said. "Georgie's got a good head on his shoulders, you know. He's trying to run this business and keep this business off the ground and what he's doing his father would be very proud of him.”