Emily Blunt & Stanley Tucci’s Sweet & Funny Speeches at Their Joint Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

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“The Devil Wears Prada 2” co-stars (and in-laws!) Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci were honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a joint ceremony.

They both brought the sweet and the funny as they gave speeches with Emily taking the microphone first.

After the likes of Meryl Streep, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Robert Downey Jr. spoke at the event, Emily said, “It's very difficult to sum up just how meaningful this is to me and the juggernauts that showed up to speak about me has just blown my hair back.”

She said, “It's you guys and the great loves of my life who are all here who have made life such a deep privilege… and I'm so honored to share it with the Tucc, behind me… we spend far too much time together… and then we are going to spend even more time together as people trample over us… but that's fine.”

Blunt told Tucci, "I love you so much. I'm so honored to be here with you,” and her “beautiful sister,” Stanley’s wife Felicity.

Emily gave a shout out to her husband John Krasinski, saying, “And my beautiful husband… and our beautiful kids. It's just made life heaven. This moment is no exception.”

Stanley dropped more jokes, teasing, “It really is a great, great honor for me having come to Hollywood so many years ago between the wars… and the fact that I ended up, you know, on the sidewalk is appropriate… it’s happened before, but I recovered.”

Tucci went on to say, “It has been an honor and absolutely exhausting to be a part of Hollywood for 45 years.”

He also thanked family and friends, saying, "I'd like to thank my sister who’s here, my incredible wife, my brother-in-law John and" gesturing to Emily, “What's her name… whom I absolutely love and adored from the moment I met her when she was 22 when we first made “The Devil Wears Prada."