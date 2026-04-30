Nearly two months after her arrest, Britney Spears has been officially charged with DUI.

Spears has been charged with one count of misdemeanor by Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Britney will be arraigned on Monday.

Joey Buttitta, a spokesperson for the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, told “Extra” on Thursday afternoon, "Whether or not Ms. Spears will appear at the hearing will be a decision made between her and her attorney. Since it is a misdemeanor charge, she is not required to attend, and her attorney can make the appearance for her.”

According to Buttitta, Spears won’t be getting special treatment, saying, "This DUI case will be handled according to our standard protocols.”

Britney will be offered a “wet reckless” by prosecutors since she doesn’t have any DUI history, a low blood alcohol level, and there was no crash or injury when she was behind the wheel.

Buttitta explained, "This law allows a defendant to plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs. This type of resolution is common, particularly when a defendant demonstrates self-motivation to address underlying issues through rehabilitation or a drug and alcohol treatment program.”

If Spears accepts the offer, she "is placed on probation for 12 months, receives credit for any time spent in custody, is required to complete a DUI class, and must pay state-mandated fines and fees.”

In March, Spears was pulled over for "driving erratically at a high rate of speed” in a black BMW on the 101 freeway.

In a press release, the California Highway Patrol revealed that Spears was arrested "on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs.”

At the time, Spears’ rep told “Extra,” "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

The statement continued, “Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being.”

Earlier this month, Britney entered rehab to address substance abuse.

On Thursday, TMZ obtained photos of Spears riding shotgun after completing her rehab stint.