Will Arnett & Carolyn Murphy Split (Report)

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Will Arnett, 55, and his girlfriend, supermodel Carolyn Murphy, 52, have reportedly called it quits after less than a year of dating.

Sources told TMZ that the two split a few months ago. According to the outlet, there is no hard feelings, the relationship just ran its course.

To fuel more breakup rumors, Will opted to go solo at the 2026 Oscars.

In January, Will brought Carolyn as his date to the Golden Globes.

Last summer, Will and Carolyn went public with their relationship at New York Fashion Week.

Months later, Arnett gushed about their natural connection, telling People magazine, "I think that there's just an ease from the moment that we started hanging out.”

"We have a real ease with each other and she's just such a generous-of-spirit person, and that's what I love,” Will added. "One of the many things that I love about her.”

Before he dated Carolyn, Will was in a five-year relationship with Alessandra Brown until 2024. During the relationship, they welcomed son Alexander, 5.