Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner’s Courtside Date Night at the Knicks Game

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Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted cheering on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

The couple sat courtside next to Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan on one side, and Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor on the other.

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Ultimately, the Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 126 to 96 in the NBA Eastern Conference playoff game.

Kylie wore studded white jeans with a white tank top and sandals for the night out, while Timothée chose black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a Knicks hat.

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Kylie and Timothée have been dating since 2023.

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In January, Chalamet gushed over Jenner in his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech, referring to her as “my partner of three years.”

He said, “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Meanwhile, she hinted they might want kids together someday.