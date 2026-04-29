Celebrity News April 29, 2026
Peter Falk’s Daughter Dies by Suicide at 60
“Columbo” star Peter Falk’s daughter Jacqueline Falk has died at the age of 60.
The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office told TMZ that Jacqueline took her own life.
The outlet revealed that she hanged herself in a Los Angeles home, where she was found Monday. It is unknown if a note was left behind.
Jacqueline was one of two adopted children of Peter and his ex-wife Alyce Mayo.
Jacqueline died nearly 15 years after her father died at the age of 83. He battled Alzheimer’s disease during the final years of his life.
Her mom died in 2016.
If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please dial the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.