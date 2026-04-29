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Over a week ago, actor Patrick Muldoon died unexpectedly at just 57.

It was reported that he died from a heart attack and now his cause of death has been confirmed.

In docs obtained by Us Weekly, his cause of death was listed as myocardial infarction.

Some of the underlying causes included hereditary coagulopathy disorder and pulmonary embolism.

According to Muldoon’s sister Shana Muldoon-Zappa, he was found unconscious in the shower of his Beverly Hills home by his girlfriend.

Muldoon was pronounced dead at the scene once the paramedics arrived, Shana shared with TMZ.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough recently spoke with Patrick’s co-star and ex-girlfriend Denise Richards, who was “devastated” by his passing.

Despite how “shocking” his death was for Denise, she felt that he would want her to continue promote the film, saying, “He wants us to honor our project… He was so passionate about this movie.”

They remained close even after their breakup and found projects where they could work together.