Nicole Eggert on Cancer Journey & Why She Quit 'Baywatch’ After 2 Years (Exclusive)

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Nicole Eggert grew up in front of our eyes from sitcom girl next door to “Baywatch” bombshell.

Now 54, this mother of two is a breast cancer survivor after she discovered a lump during a self-exam in 2023.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Nicole, who shared a health update.

She said, “I’m doing really well. I feel really good.”

Amid her battle, Eggert went through a mastectomy, but recent tests left her uneasy.

She revealed, “I had somewhat of a small scare recently and my pathology reports came back good, so they’re clear.”

With a big smile on her, she noted, “I celebrate.”

Eggert admitted that she’s “going to have to really learn how to deal” with these tests.

She commented, "Right now, it’s just really loud music and deep breathing. They call it scan anxiety. It’s a real thing.”

Eggert also opened up to her daughter’s reaction to her cancer diagnosis, saying, “The look on her face was just devastating, so I immediately jumped into Mama Bear and was like, ‘It’s okay.’"

Nicole pointed out, “Talk about the hardest conversation that you ever have to have. I can tear up right now, all these years later.”

Nicole’s successful reconstructive surgery was a game-changer for her mental recovery and now she’s an advocate for plastic surgery philanthropy.

She explained, “It’s Mission Plasticos. It’s such an amazing organization. A group of doctors go worldwide and do life-saving, life-changing transformative surgeries.”

While she continues to fight and win her battle with cancer, she’s busy producing her podcast “Perfectly Twisted.”

Eggert is also getting nostalgic lately since FOX is rebooting “Baywatch.”

Nicole reflected on her decision to walk away from the show after two seasons, saying, “I got into it thinking that I was going to be doing a spin-off of ‘Baywatch.’ When I saw that that really wasn’t happening and I was understood why the show became the number one show in the world and they didn’t want to change anything and also I was coming off a show where I had gone through a lot of trauma and so I felt like that being called a ‘bimbo’ in the press and sort of being dragged through the mud in the media, I thought if I left, I could separate myself in some way… I was really insecure with my sexuality.”