Nick Reiner Faces Judge as Lawyers Give Shocking Update on Autopsy Reports

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Nick Reiner was in L.A. court today for the double murder of his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

Unlike the last hearing, where he pleaded not guilty, cameras were not allowed in today’s proceedings. "Extra’s” Melissa Mccarty, however, was inside and just feet away from the accused murderer.

Bill Robles

For the first time since his arrest, Nick was not behind a barrier as he sat before Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta.

During the hearing, Nick waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing.

Bill Robles

A bombshell in the case was dropped as Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Chung revealed autopsy reports have not been completed. He did not give a reason for the delay.

The L.A. Times reached out to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office but did not receive a response, and the D.A.’s office declined to comment.

Nick’s hearing comes days after his heartbroken brother Jake broke his silence on the tragedy, calling it a “living nightmare” and saying “nothing compares” to losing both of your parents at the same time and having his brother “at the center of it.”

Nick is expected back in court September 15.

If Nick is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty.

Reiner was arrested after his parents were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14.

According to the Medical Examiner’s office, Rob and Michele died from “multiple sharp force injuries.” The manner of death for both was listed as “homicide.”

It was previously reported that Rob, Michele and Nick attended Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party the night before the couple was murdered.