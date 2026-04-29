Celebrity News April 29, 2026
‘Mission Impossible’ Star Ving Rhames Hospitalized
“Mission: Impossible” star Ving Rhames has been admitted to the hospital after a health scare.
TMZ reports Rhames collapsed at a Los Angeles restaurant while dining with his family on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the outlet, Ving was rushed to the hospital after he seemingly went in and out of consciousness.
A spokesperson for L.A. City Fire confirmed to TMZ that they responded to a call about a male in his 60s who was eventually taken to the hospital.
Ving’s rep told TMZ that the actor most likely got “overheated” and is under observation at the hospital.
Aside from “Mission: Impossible,” Rhames has earned roles in “Pulp Fiction,” “Undisputed,” “Dawn of the Dead,” “Con Air,” and “Entrapment.”