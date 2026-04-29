Kris Jenner Hits Back at Rumors She Hates Her Face-Lift

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Kris Jenner is setting the record straight on her face-lift!

The reality star sat down with daughter Khloé Kardashian for her "Khloé in Wonderland” podcast and shared how she truly feels about the recent work she had done.

Kris hit back at reports she hated her face-lift by Dr. Steven Levine, telling Khloé it is “driving me crazy."

"The headline right now is that I hate my face-lift, and I'm really mad at, I'm furious at my doctor, Steven Levine, which couldn't be further from the truth,” she said. "It's a flat-out lie. I love my face-lift. I adore my doctor. I'm obsessed with him.”

Jenner continued, "The goal was to do a beautiful lift and give me a refresh and do a beautiful jawline, which I achieved.”

Referencing Levine, Kris said she was mainly upset that these rumors were “hurting someone else.”

"At 70 years old, I don't really care what someone thinks of me. I don't need anyone's approval,” while insisting, "I love my face. And I'm really okay with the way I look.”

Kris opened up about the face-lift for the first time in Vogue Arabia in August.

She explained, “I had a face-lift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this face-lift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."