Keith Urban on Yacht Rock Album ‘Flow State’ & Being in the Moment (Exclusive)

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Keith Urban was recognized as an inductee into the Musicians Hall of Fame Class of 2026 in Nashville on Tuesday.

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Keith, who reflected on what the honor meant to him and being part of an incredible group that also included Dolly Parton.

Calling it a “huge honor,” Urban shared, “I think of myself as a musician first and foremost… To be recognized in this way, it’s quite surreal.”

Urban noted that the timing was “extraordinary,” saying, “The fact that it was Dann [Huff] on the same year and Michael [McDonald], of course, because we got a song coming out tomorrow.”

Keith was referencing his new song “Just the Two of Us.”

While Dolly wasn’t there, Keith opened up about how she inspired him, saying, “Every facet that she has been so extraordinarily successful in and I think it’s just the joy that she always approaches everything with… her support of all kinds of people and causes. She’s just a beautiful light.”

Keith also dished on his new yacht rock album “Flow State,” which even caught him by surprise!

He shared, “It wasn’t a plan. I just bought a new studio and I wanted to just break it in and so we thought we’d do one or two yacht rock songs for fun and when we got to the end of the session on the first day, Dann Huff says, ‘You got any more?’ And I was like, ‘Maybe.’

“The record just kept growing and growing and we ended up with a whole album,” Keith added. “The album had a life of its own.”

Midway through the interview, Keith pulled Dann to be part of the conversation.

Urban noted that the album is about “just being in the moment.”

He elaborated, “These songs that have stood the test of time were written and inspired as a sort of a reaction to and an antidote to the times… They were the perfect songs to bring everybody together.”

As for the songwriting process, Keith stressed how much he loved working with Dann, describing it as an “incredible” experience.

Dann gave his two cents, saying, “This is a brother. I’ve been a fan of his as long as I’ve worked with him. This is the greatest blessing. I get to enjoy this night with him.”