Washington County

Josh Duggar is facing even more prison time, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Josh was arrested in April 2021, and he was found guilty on two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material in December 2021.In May 2022, Josh was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

His initial release date was August 2032, but according to People magazine this is the third time his sentence has been extended.

Now, Josh is scheduled to be released from FCI Seagoville in Texas on February 2, 2033.

Duggar's attorney, Beau Brindley, told People, “There is no way... to know the basis of a deviation of this limited magnitude,” pointing out that it could "be the result of program availability, which is wholly out of the inmate's control.”

Josh’s cousin Amy Duggar King claimed to have some insight into what happened. A few days ago, she posted a video on Instagram, saying, “Josh Duggar again is in solitary confinement and his release date has been pushed back and we can praise God for that.”

She went on, “He’s lost more good-time credit because of his rule violations. The prison hasn’t disclosed what his rule violations that he broke were… In the past he’s been caught with a cell phone, so it might be something like that."

The news comes as Josh continues to appeal his case in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas. People reports this is his fourth and final appeal.

The magazine adds that once Duggar is released, he will need to register as a sex offender and will be on probation for 20 years.

Meanwhile, his brother Joseph Duggar was arrested last month on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida claim Duggar is accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl during a family vacation in 2020.

Joseph pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail.

After Joseph’s arrest, Josh’s attorney told DailyMail.com that Josh was “deeply saddened” by the news.

The lawyer continued, "Josh understands the stigma of being accused."

"He lives with the painful reality of how false accusations can destroy a life,” the attorney continued. "He understands how the targeting of a person for publicity can twist the truth into sensationalized fiction."