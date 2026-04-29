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“Glee” alum Becca Tobin, 40, is expecting her second child!

On Wednesday, Tobin took to Instagram to announce the news.

In the video, Becca called her friend Megan to tell her that she bought Bobbie formula, asking, “Is this something that you’ve used before? I’m a little nervous to try it.”

Once Megan registered what was happening, she laughed, responding, “Oh my god! Are you having another baby?” Becca confirmed, “We’re having another baby!”

Tobin captioned the video, "Calling my bestie Megan with some BIG news!! I’ve been waiting a long time for this moment, and my heart is bursting to finally share it!”

Becca noted that she used Bobbie formula with son Ford, 4, her first child with husband Zach Martin.

She wrote, "Their organic formula nourished Ford from his first bottle to first birthday and now we can’t wait for them to do the same for baby #2.”

Though she’s prepping for the arrival of her second baby, Tobin isn’t slowing down!

She is teaming up with PodcastOne and “LadyGang” to launch a new baby-focused podcast “BabyGang,” which will offer "an intimate and unfiltered look at fertility, parenting, and modern family-building.”