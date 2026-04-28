Apple TV

The wait for “Ted Lasso” Season 4 is almost over.

Apple TV just announced the show will return August 5, and dropped a heartwarming teaser trailer.

In the clip, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) is back in Richmond, this time coaching a second division women’s football team.

According to Apple TV, "Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."

The teaser also gives a glimpse of some returning fan favorites like Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), Keeley (Juno Temple), Roy (Brett Goldstein), Beard (Brendan Hunt) and Leslie (Jeremy Swift).

The season also brings plenty of new faces, including; Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.