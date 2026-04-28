Taylor Swift Clears the Air on Jack Antonoff Rift Rumors

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Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff didn’t collaborate on her latest album “The Life of a Showgirl,” so many speculated that their relationship was strained.

Swift is shutting down the rift rumors, telling The New York Times, "Jack Antonoff is a collaborator of mine, and one of my best friends.”

Taylor also opened up about their creative process, saying, "We established this thing that we love to do, and we call it the rant bridge. I could point to a few examples like, ‘Out of the Woods,’ ‘Is It Over Now,’ ‘Cruel Summer.’”

“It’s basically like stream of consciousness, endless pouring-out of emotion, intrusive thoughts, blended with metaphor, with discussion, with shouting,” Swift elaborated. “You want this rant bridge to feel the most intense of what that feeling is that you’re trying to establish over the course of the song and you want it to be kind of a crescendo.”

Antonoff and Swift collaborated on her iconic 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

She recalled, "It was more than 10 minutes that this rambling rant went on, and it wasn't cohesive, and it wasn't really that structured, but it felt afterward, I think my mom or somebody went up to the sound guy and was like, 'By any chance did you record any of that?' And he was like, ‘Yeah, I did.’”

Taylor admitted she would have "walked away from it if he didn't have a recording of it."

Over the years, Swift and Antonoff worked together on multiple albums, including “The Tortured Poets Department,” “Midnights,” “Evermore,” “Folklore,” “Love,” “Reputation,” and “1989.”

They first worked together in 2013 with the song “Sweeter Than Fiction,” which was featured in the musical “One Chance.”

Years ago, Taylor celebrated the song’s 10th anniversary, writing on Instagram, "There you’ll stand ten feet tall, I will say ‘I knew it all along.’ This song has always made me think of my friend Jack. It was the first song we made together and watching him challenge himself and make beautiful art over the years has been the thrill of a lifetime. How can he be 6 years older than me and also somehow still be my precocious young son? We may never know.”