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Justin Baldoni is clapping back at Blake Lively’s claims that she suffered financially with her businesses Betty Booze and Blake Brown, due to his alleged smear campaign.

On Tuesday, Justin and Blake’s legal teams showed up to court for a pretrial hearing.

At the meeting, Baldoni’s team argued that Lively’s companies suffered because people dislike her, TMZ reports.

Baldoni’s team used an example to argue their case, citing when Lively poked fun at Kate Middleton’s “Photoshop fails” for her Betty Buzz beverage brand before learning that the Princess was battling cancer.

Baldoni’s legal team insisted that Blake’s “bullying” of Middleton damaged her image.

According to Lively, her businesses have lost between $39.7-$143.5 million in revenue.

In recent court papers obtained by Fox News, Lively claimed that her tarnished image has caused her to lose projects between August 2024-August 2029 that would have added cash to her bank account, approximately $34.3 million-$87.8 million.

Baldoni argues that the range is inflated, noting that Lively only works sporadically and the possibility of a “It Ends with Us” sequel was low by referencing a Sony Pictures exec describing Lively as a “f**king terrorist.”

Lively is seeking $290 million in damages, claiming that her reputation was ruined by Baldoni’s alleged smear campaign.