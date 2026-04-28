‘Jurassic Park’ Star Sam Neill Is Cancer-Free After Undergoing New Treatment

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Sam Neill’s latest scans show he’s cancer-free!

The “Jurassic Park” star opened up to 7News Australia about his battle with a blood cancer called angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

Sam explained, "I've been living with a particular type of lymphoma. I was on chemotherapy and the pretty miserable business but it was keeping me alive.”

The 78-year-old went on, "Then the chemo stopped working. I was at a loss and it looked like I was on the way out, which wasn't ideal, obviously.”

His doctors switched him to an immunotherapy treatment called CAR T-cell therapy.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, "Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy treats some types of blood cancer. Scientists create the treatment by adding a lab-made gene to your cancer-fighting T cells. The change helps T cells detect and kill cancerous cells.”

Neill said of the results, "I've just had a scan just now and there is no cancer in my body. That’s an extraordinary thing. I'm very, very excited that this can happen.”

Sam shared his cancer diagnosis in 2023, and told The Guardian, "I can't pretend that the last year hasn't had its dark moments. But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive.”

He insisted, "I'm not afraid to die but it would annoy me. Because I'd really like another decade or two, you know? We've built all these lovely terraces, we've got these olive trees and cypresses, and I want to be around to see it all mature."