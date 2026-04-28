Joseph & Kendra Duggar Plead Not Guilty to Child Endangerment & False Imprisonment

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Joseph Duggar and his Kendra are fighting the charges against them.

They have both pleaded not guilty to four counts of child endangerment and false imprisonment, according to Us Weekly.

TMZ adds that a judge also dissolved a no contact order barring Kendra from seeing her alleged victims.

The no contact order had been in place since her arrest on March 20.

The charges were brought against Kendra and Joseph, who share four children, after an inspection of their home on March 19.

A source close to the family told People magazine, "I can tell you the arrest was a result of a home inspection, and the door locks being on the exterior of the doors."

The home inspection stemmed from Joseph’s March 18 arrest on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida claim Duggar is accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl during a family vacation in 2020.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A spokesperson for the family told People that the charges against Kendra are “unrelated” to the 2020 charges against Joseph.

The spokesperson added, "She’s not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime.”

It was previously revealed that Kendra wouldn’t be able to see her children for weeks following her arrest.

In an email from Anna Duggar to her brother-in-law Joseph, obtained by E! News, she wrote of Kendra, “She was strong on the phone call, except for when she talked about it being a month before she can see the kids. My heart breaks for all of you.”

Days later, in phone calls obtained by E!, Kendra told Joseph, she was "fighting for the kids… they’re my number one priority right now.”

Joseph agreed “100 percent” telling her she "should be fighting for them the most."

She told him, "I just want you to know, through all of this, whatever happens, that's who's coming first.”