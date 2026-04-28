‘Eraser’ Director Chuck Russell Reflects on Making Action Thriller 30 Years Later

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s film “Eraser,” Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will make it available in 4K!

The newly remastered version will include bonus content featuring director Chuck Russell, Vanesa Williams, and executive producer Michael Taros talking about the making of the action thriller.

In an exclusive clip for the “’90s Action Thriller Reimagined” feature, Russell discussed how to balance the tone with the action.

He admitted, “It’s a tricky tone to live up to what Schwarzenegger had established in his career thus far. I needed crazy scenes, like a man jumping out of a 747. It’s, like, how do I double down on the things that Arnold does, but not let the tone go so far that we destroy suspense or jeopardy of believability? So you’re working in a larger-than-life tone, but making sure that a hero like Arnold still has vulnerability.”

Russell added, “The internal structure of these scenes have to be believable per the tone of the movie and I think we did that.”