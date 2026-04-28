'Devil Wears Prada’ Rewind: How Anne Hathaway Landed Role in the Original

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Two decades after we first met Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestley, we’re only days away from their big-screen return in “The Devil Wears Prada 2”!

Anne Hathaway, who broke out big in “The Princess Diaries,” reportedly had to get Meryl Streep’s okay before landing the role of Andrea.

In 2006, “Extra” spoke with Anne, who shared, “‘The Princess Diaries’ was a long time ago and it was a very different type of role. I think everybody was just checking to make sure that I’d matured.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi recently chatted with Meryl and Anne about being back on set together.

Meryl recalled, “This child was 22. We all brought that, all of our history into this into recreating these characters. We’re changed by time and tide and you know, that’s cool.”

Anne added, “In the 20 years since, we’ve all stayed in touch and we’re friends and we’re in each other’s lives."

“Extra” spoke with Variety’s Clayton Davis, who said a lot happened in those 20 years, like co-stars Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci becoming in-laws.

Emily’s sister Felicity is now married to Stanley.

Emily recently told us at the NYC premiere, “Annie met her husband, Adam, through me and John. There is so many tendrils that run out from this experience."