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Denise Richards is dishing on her gritty new thriller “Dirty Hands,” which reunited her with “Starship Troopers” co-star and former boyfriend Patrick Muldoon.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Denise, who spoke about how they always loved working together throughout the years.

She shared, “We’ve reunited on so many films together over the years and have been so lucky and blessed to work with each other. Anytime we could work together, we have… We have always loved being on set together and there’s such a respect.”

According to Denise, Patrick was the one who brought “Dirty Hands” to her.

“Our friendship had gone on for over 40 years, so I would have worked on anything with him,” Denise added.

Richards admitted it was “tough to do press” for the movie after Pat suddenly passed away on April 19.

While his sudden death is “shocking,” Denise felt that he would want her to continue promote the film, saying, “He wants us to honor our project… He was so passionate about this movie.”

Denise called his passing “devastating” and said she hopes to honor him by sharing this project that was so dear to him.

In the new movie, Denise and Patrick play a married couple, but they are at “a breaking point.”

Denise has seen parts of the movie, calling Patrick’s last role his “best performance.”