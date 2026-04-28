Getty/Backgrid

Channing Tatum shared a poem about the heart and the mind on his Instagram Stories amid reports his ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz in engaged to Harry Styles.

On April 27 he marked a poem by John Roedel as “Read."

The poem begins, "My brain and heart divorced / a decade ago / about who was to blame about how big of a mess I have become / Eventually, they couldn't be in the same room together."

Another section reads, "Now my head and heart share custody of me/They blame each other for the state of my life / there's been a lot of yelling — and crying / so, / lately I've been spending a lot of time with my gut / who serves as my unofficial therapist."

Roedel writes, “My heart is always sad about something that happened yesterday," while my head is always worried about something that may happen tomorrow.”

The gut suggests staying “with your lungs for awhile."

Saying, "There is only breath / and in that breath, you can rest while your heart and head work out their relationship."

The poem went on, "I packed a little bag and walked to the doors of the lungs / before I could even knock, she opened the door with a smile and a gust of wind embraced me, she said / 'what took you so long?’"

Zoë and Channing first sparked dating rumors in 2021.

In October 2023, it was reported that the two were engaged after she was seen wearing an engagement ring at a Halloween party with Channing.

In August 2024, Zoë and Channing raved about each other at the premiere of their movie “Blink Twice.”

She told “Extra,” “I think it's really beautiful to be able to work with your partner and to have that trust and to be able to go places that you might not feel comfortable going with someone that you don't know so well, so it was an amazing experience.”

Tatum shared, “I was actually looking forward to being on a movie [with Kravitz]. Everybody was like 'You sure you wanna do that?' I'm like, 'No, that’s our comfort spot.' Creating is our comfort zone. I don't know, it's all the rest... We've been living inside of this movie since our relationship started, so we don't actually know what we're going to be after this whole thing. We gotta just create something else, I guess.”

The couple reportedly split in October 2024.

Channing was later linked to Inka Williams in March 2025, and they are reportedly still together.