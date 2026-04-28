Barry Keoghan Speaks Out on Sabrina Carpenter Cheating Rumors

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Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter called it quits in late 2024, and many speculated on what led to the split.

Following the split, Keoghan decided to retreat from the spotlight amid allegations that he cheated on Carpenter.

A year later, Keoghan insists that those rumors are “not true.”

During an appearance on Benny Blanco’s “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, Barry addressed the rumors, saying, “There’s a narrative out there that was never really even spoken on — a narrative that’s not true, and I never confirmed or said anything about it. You know, I just disappeared.”

Keoghan noted, “Unfortunately, having a relationship in the public eye, we all know this from our own stories, but it gets put out there, and it’s like ... yeah, amplified.”

According to Barry, “a girl made a video,” claiming that he was seeing her while dating Sabrina.

The woman later rescinded the claims, but his public image took a hit.

Keoghan opted not to address the cheating rumors at the time.

He explained, “It’s a hard one, because I never want to speak on behalf of other people, and I also never want to mention other people or involve them. And even if it is those people that I was in a relationship with, it’s not my place... and it’s not their place to come forward and speak on my behalf.”

Barry and his family were faced with “disgusting” and “vile” comments.

He stressed, “I’m not asking people to become my fan or like me... I’m asking for people to stop assuming, and also stop jumping on this narrative and attacking me, and dragging me down in any way you can.”