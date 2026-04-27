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“Bringing Up Bates” alums Whitney, 32, and Zach Bates, 37, just welcomed their sixth child!

On Monday, they shared the news, revealing Zach helped deliver their brand-new baby girl.

In the video, Zach gears up in a medical gown and gloves and is right there with the doctor as his daughter is born.

The newborn is then placed on her mother’s chest as the medical staff towels her off.

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Whitney wrote in the caption, "One of the sweetest birth experiences I’ve had, filled with moments that I will relive a million times 😭💕🥹. Nothing in this world compares to that first moment holding your new baby, and from my very first birth when Dr. Vick helped him with Bradley, this has been one of the most precious, overwhelming and unforgettable experiences of my births, every single time.”

She went on to thank Dr. Martin and the medical staff at For Sanders Hospital for making her daughter’s “birth so amazing!!!”

The day before, the couple posted a video and pics from the hospital as they got ready to welcome their little one.

In the video caption, they shared, “So excited to meet you baby girl 🎀."

In the photo caption, Whitney wrote, "It feels just as special every single time 🥹😭 Growing our family together has been one of the most important parts of my life, and I don’t take for granted getting to go through all of it with you right there through every part of it [Zach] 🤍✨🫶🏼.”

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Zach, who also uses the handle @thebateskitchen, responded in the comments, "I’m so happy that I’m living this life with you ❤️😍😘 These really are the best days 🥰.”

Whitney and Zach are also parents to Bradley 11, Kaci, 9, Khloé, 6, Jadon, 4, and Lily, 2.

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The couple announced they were expecting their sixth in September 2025 with an adorable video that showed each of the kids running up to them one by one.

"Ya know what they say...one's company… two’s a crowd… three’s a party...four's a circus… five’s a team ⚽️.”

As Whitney picked up Lily, the toddler revealed some sonogram pics as the text read, "And six is a whole squad!”