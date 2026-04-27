Check out the newly released teaser trailer for Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson’s new psychological thriller “Verity,” based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel of the same name.

The movie centers on renowned author “Verity Crawford (Hathaway) and Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson), a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity,” who is unable to complete the project after an accident.

Based on the synopsis, Lowen eventually finds Verity’s autobiographical notes and “wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity’s husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession.”

The trailer begins with Lowen walking around in a silk robe as Verity is sleeping nearby. Lowen then approaches Jeremy and they kiss. However, she starts noticing blood on her mouth and realizes she’s not kissing him, but Verity instead.

Verity tells Lowen, “Even with my generous warning, you’re going to continue to ingest my words. But know one thing: There is no light where we’re going. Darkness ahead.”