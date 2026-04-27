Dave Bjerke/NBC

“The Voice” alum Dylan Carter has died at the age of 24.

Carter died in a car accident in Colleton County, South Carolina, on Saturday, April 25.

Local Voice, a non-profit organization that Carter co-founded, broke the news on his death.

On their Facebook page, they wrote, "With heavy hearts we share the passing of Dylan Carter, co-founder of The Local Voice, talented musician, and someone who meant so much to our community. Dylan was the heart of what we do. He believed every voice matters and lived that every day. Through his music, his kindness, and his smile, he brought people together and made everyone feel seen.”

They added, "We are heartbroken, but find comfort knowing he is in heaven with his mother. We are so grateful for Dylan, for the love he gave this community, and for the impact he leaves behind. We will carry his light forward and continue this mission in his honor.”

Carter was supposed to perform at a concert in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, on April 27.

Thomas Hamilton Jr., the mayor of Moncks Corner, posted a tribute on Facebook, writing, "Our family is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dylan Carter in a car accident. As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events. His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt. To the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period. The Town of Moncks Corner, its Council, and entire staff extend their deepest sympathies. He was much more to our family than an entertainer he was our friend and we are deeply saddened.”

Dylan appeared on “The Voice” in 2023, impressing judges with his rendition of Whitney Houston’s ballad “I Look to You” during his audition.

Dylan picked Reba McEntire as his coach.