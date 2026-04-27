Getty Images

P!nk and daughter Willow, 14, stepped out in NYC over the weekend.

The duo attended the opening of “The Lost Boys” on Broadway on Sunday at the Palace Theatre.

The singer, 46, wore a black maxiskirt paired with a studded black leather jacket, while her teen daughter looked so grown up in a long, strapless red gown.

P!nk and Willow held hands as they posed together, and in one pic they shared a sweet embrace.

Getty Images

It’s not surprise the mother and daughter were at a Broadway show, as P!nk is hosting the Tony Awards in June and Willow is hoping to pursue a stage career.

Last month, in a statement, P!nk shared, “It is the honor of an entire lifetime to host a night celebrating the literal hardest working people in showbiz. Broadway has shaped my life and how I put my own shows together — it is a community that is supportive, and inclusive, and full of talent and love. These people give magic every single day, and I cannot wait to celebrate them with the entire world.”

Meanwhile, on a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” P!nk opened up about moving to New York with husband Carey Hart and son Jameson, 9, so Willow could pursue her dreams.

The Grammy winner joked, “We actually moved here because I am an amazing mom,” adding, “and also so Willow could study theater and experience more Broadway.”

In 2024, P!nk also told People magazine of Willow, "She's very into musical theater. I'm trying to get her to spread her wings a little bit.”

The star added, “She's got a voice, man. She's a little bird. She wants to do Broadway and then be a trauma surgeon.”

“Yeah, she's rad,” P!nk said, before adding that “Grey’s Anatomy” was the inspiration behind Willow wanting to be a trauma surgeon.

Back in 2023, P!nk also gushed over Willow’s singing in an interview with “Extra.”