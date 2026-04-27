LOL! Anthony Davis Pranks NFL’s Marcedes Lewis for ‘Foul Play’ (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive clip from the latest episode of TBS’ “Foul Play with Anthony Davis.”

In a hilarious hidden-camera moment, former NFL player Marcedes Lewis tries to pick up his car at the valet stand.

The valet, however, is too busy chatting on the phone (with Anthony), leaving Marcedes fuming. Watch!

At the end of the clip, Lewis’ car pulls up… full of balloons.