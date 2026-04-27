Julianna Margulies Recalls George Clooney Letting Her Drive His Porsche! (Exclusive)

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Julianna Margulies was on hand to honor her longtime pal George Clooney at the 51st Chaplin Award Gala

“Extra” spoke with Julianna, who recalled being embraced by George on the “ER” set.

She shared, “Even though on the pilot, I was just a guest star… the way he treats everyone. Everyone is treated with the same amount of respect, no matter where you were on the call sheet or who you are on the crew. That’s quintessential George.”

Julianna also told a story about George handing over the keys to his Porsche!

She commented, “On the pilot, so I was, you know, a theater actress from New York and I rented a little, you know, four-door sedan that I could afford to get to the pilot and he said, ‘Do you like driving?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I went to high school in New Hampshire, so if you didn’t drive stick, you couldn’t get up the hill in the winter, so I’m a good driver.’

“And he said, ‘Have you ever driven a Porsche?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ He handed me the keys and we went for a drive. He barely knew me, but he was impressed that I knew how to handle the car, so I think that bonded and cemented our friendship.”

Julianna was there at the beginning when George was on the cusp of superstardom.

She said, “It was wild to witness and be a part of and also it was fun. We’re all happy for each other, so it was lovely.”

Is there a chance we’ll ever see them on the big screen together?

Julianna answered, “I’m not sure. Ask George. It’s a good question for George.”

Margulies also talked about her “ER” co-star Noah Wyle, who was a major winner during award season for his medical drama “The Pitt.”

She raved, “I’m so proud of him. We all are.”

Margulies is currently working on the series “Paradise,” calling it a “beautiful experience.”