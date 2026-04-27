George Clooney on Celebrating 2 Mother’s Days for Wife Amal (Exclusive)

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It was date night for George and Amal Clooney in NYC as he was honored at the 51st Chaplin Award Gala.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with George about the recognition and having friends like Julianna Margulies there to help celebrate him.

Clooney kept it real about the “prestigious award,” saying, “It’s a little nerve-wracking.”

George was “honored” that his friends were there, saying, “It’s fun to see them. I love them. I admire them and the fact that they’re here tonight is really a sweet thing."

Of his friendship with “ER” co-star Margulies, Clooney shared, “We kind of grew up together on the screen and it’s like over 30 years ago we did ‘ER.’”

Calling her “family,” George added, “I’ve known her for so long. She was a struggling actress and was sort of going to take another job ’cause she wanted to do the pilot for the show, but they killed her off in the pilot. I called her and said, ‘I think they’re not gonna kill you off, so stick around. Don’t take the other job.’”

Clooney’s “ER” co-star Noah Wyle is also making a major splash in his medical series “The Pitt.”

George is “so proud” of Noah and would “of course” be down for a cameo but noted, “I think he’s doing pretty well without me.”

George also talked about Mother’s Day, which is coming up!

Clooney noted that Mother’s Day happens “a month earlier” in Europe.

He quipped, “You got, like, two Mother’s Days. It’s a lot of work.”

George and his family are now living in France, but he’s stateside often. He shared, “It was great… I’m here as much as I am in France. We kind of run around everywhere, but we love it there. We’re having a really beautiful time."

Clooney also gave an update on the latest “Ocean's” movie and reacted to the Bradley Cooper and Margot Robbie prequel.

He dished, “We have a script. We have a director. We got the cast… I think we’re gonna start in about nine months.”

Could he and Julianna possibly reunite on the big screen with an "Ocean's" cameo? He answered, “I don’t think she would do a cameo, but we should find something fun to do together because I do love working with her.”

As for the prequel, George noted that Bradley and Margot are playing his parents “back in the ’60s.”