Celebrity News April 27, 2026
Dr. Dre & ’The Valley’ Star Michelle Saniei Spotted Holding Hands
Dr. Dre, 61, and Michelle Saniei, 37, are sparking romance rumors!
The rap legend and “The Valley” star appeared to be on a date Saturday night at Nobu in L.A.
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In a photo published by Page Six, the stars are holding hands.
Dre dressed in all black with white sneakers for the night out, while Michelle wore a purple turtleneck, mini skirt, black trench coat and stiletto boots.
Page Six reports the pair left together in a black Mercedes SUV.
Dr. Dre was previously married to Nicole Young for 24 years. They split in 2020 and settled their divorce in 2021.
Saniei was married to Jesse Lally for seven years. They settled their divorce in October 2025.