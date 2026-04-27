Dr. Dre & ’The Valley’ Star Michelle Saniei Spotted Holding Hands

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Dr. Dre, 61, and Michelle Saniei, 37, are sparking romance rumors!

The rap legend and “The Valley” star appeared to be on a date Saturday night at Nobu in L.A.

In a photo published by Page Six, the stars are holding hands.

Dre dressed in all black with white sneakers for the night out, while Michelle wore a purple turtleneck, mini skirt, black trench coat and stiletto boots.

Page Six reports the pair left together in a black Mercedes SUV.

Dr. Dre was previously married to Nicole Young for 24 years. They split in 2020 and settled their divorce in 2021.