‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Costume Designer on Who Was Hardest to Dress (Exclusive)

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Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are back to blow up the box office in “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” and they’re bringing their fashion A-game, of course!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke to costume designer Molly Rogers for some behind-the-seams insight into all the fabulous looks.

When asked who was the hardest to dress, Molly noted it was Anne’s character Andrea. She explained, "Andrea’s story was harder for me to illustrate. Andrea Sachs’ closet had to have layers, and you had to realize that a reporter’s life is travel. You see a lot. You meet a lot of people, so you grab bits here and there when you’re traveling and we needed to reflect that.”

According to Molly, the second movie is a bit “different" than the first since Andrea’s wardrobe screamed that she “does not fit in that [fashion] world at all” in the original.

She added, “The world has changed greatly. Even the way I shop is a different ball game.”